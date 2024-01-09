Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,634. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

