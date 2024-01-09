Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,978. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

