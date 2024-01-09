Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

