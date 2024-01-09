Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,849. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.