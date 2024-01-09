Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.59. The stock had a trading volume of 221,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,535. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

