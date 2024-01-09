Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

