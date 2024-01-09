Gratus Capital LLC Buys 412 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

