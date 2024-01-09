Gratus Capital LLC Buys 73,283 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,283 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

PTGX stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTGX. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.