Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.



