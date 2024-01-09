Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

