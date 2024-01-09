Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

