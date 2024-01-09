Gratus Capital LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

