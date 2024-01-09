Gratus Capital LLC Has $19.80 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

