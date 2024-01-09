Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

