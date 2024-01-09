Gratus Capital LLC Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,536 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,693,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 16.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $114.92 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $758.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.