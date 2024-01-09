Gratus Capital LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 481,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

