Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.