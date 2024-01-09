Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $264.90 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,353.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

