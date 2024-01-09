Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of GitLab worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,173 shares of company stock worth $109,628,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

GitLab stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

