Gratus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $101,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG opened at $306.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.64 and a 200-day moving average of $287.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

