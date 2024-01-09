Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of HashiCorp worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,718 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,579 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

