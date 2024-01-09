Graypoint LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $260.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.