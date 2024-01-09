Graypoint LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $257.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

