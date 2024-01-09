Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 13,226 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,226 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 362.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

