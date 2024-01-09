Graypoint LLC Buys 637 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $340.35 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.68 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

