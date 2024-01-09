Graypoint LLC Buys 72,935 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 315.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.