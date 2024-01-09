Graypoint LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $501.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.20 and its 200-day moving average is $473.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

