Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.