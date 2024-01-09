Graypoint LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $562.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.27 and a 200-day moving average of $502.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

