Graypoint LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

