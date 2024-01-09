Graypoint LLC Has $971,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $797.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $741.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

