Graypoint LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

