Graypoint LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

