Graypoint LLC Sells 861 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

