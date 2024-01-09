Graypoint LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

