Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.37 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.95.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
See Also
