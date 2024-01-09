Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.37 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.1% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 40.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile



Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

