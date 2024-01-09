Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.37 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.1% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 40.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

