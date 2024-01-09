Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Greatland Gold Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 8.36 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £425.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.78.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
