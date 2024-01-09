Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Greatland Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 8.36 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £425.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.78.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

