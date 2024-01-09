Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s (TV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TV. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.02.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $31,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.