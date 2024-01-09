Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,300 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up 1.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 62.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 109,662 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 404,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

