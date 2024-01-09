Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $55.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.