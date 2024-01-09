Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 1,315 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.87. 233,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,868. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

