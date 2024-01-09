Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 110 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,995,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,691,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $268.97 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

