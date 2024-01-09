Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 15,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,742. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

