Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 463 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 1,022,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,565. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

