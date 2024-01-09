Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,947,000 after purchasing an additional 446,966 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.6% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 517,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,618. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

