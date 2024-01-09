Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

HMY stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 269,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

