Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $35.32 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $574.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

