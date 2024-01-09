Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $35.32 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $574.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

