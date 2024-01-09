Hedera Price Hits $0.0778 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $81.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,870 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.525078 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0802849 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $92,563,837.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

