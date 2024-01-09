Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Raised to $151.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HELE. UBS Group upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.97. 62,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

