Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down to $17.72

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $16.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 3,864,150 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

